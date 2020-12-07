UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Unaware If Terrorist Who Beheaded Teacher In France Was Buried In Chechnya

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 04:03 PM

Kremlin Unaware If Terrorist Who Beheaded Teacher in France Was Buried in Chechnya

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday he did not know if a man who beheaded a teacher in France had been buried in Russia's Chechen republic, but added that the attack itself was to be condemned

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday he did not know if a man who beheaded a teacher in France had been buried in Russia's Chechen republic, but added that the attack itself was to be condemned.

"I do not know if there was a funeral, how true it is that the burial took place or how it happened. What can be said with certainty is that this concerns a terrorist attack, which can only me condemned and despised," Peskov told reporters when asked about the Kremlin's opinion on the news of the young man allegedly receiving an honorable burial in Chechnya.

