Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 03:36 PM

Kremlin Unaware of Any Details Related to Trump's Idea to Invite Russia to G7 Summit

The Kremlin does not know any details about US President Donald Trump's idea to invite Russia to a G7 summit, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The Kremlin does not know any details about US President Donald Trump's idea to invite Russia to a G7 summit, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"We do not know the details of this idea yet, we do not know if it is an official initiative," Peskov told reporters, adding that there were other effective dialogue mechanisms, such as G20.

