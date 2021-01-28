UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Unaware Of Any Plans To Hold Rallies In Support Of Putin This Weekend

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 02:30 PM

Kremlin Unaware of Any Plans to Hold Rallies in Support of Putin This Weekend

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that he did not know whether any rallies in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin were planned for this weekend.

Meanwhile, calls for participating in unauthorized rallies on Sunday have emerged online.

"Frankly speaking, I do not know anything about it, I do not have information.

Maybe applications have been submitted in some cities and maybe not, I just do not know anything. Applications are not submitted to the presidential administration, city authorities could clarify this," Peskov said at a briefing.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that there are many voices in support of the Russian leader, with many citizens expressing readiness to participate in rallies in his support.

More Stories From World

