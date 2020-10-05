Kremlin Unaware of Any Plans to Toughen COVID-19 Restrictions in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The Kremlin is unaware of Moscow's possible plans to toughen coronavirus-related restrictions and announce a new non-working period in light of a surge in new infections, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"It is not the Kremlin but the governmental response center who should discuss this, as it is the main agency," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin was discussing a return to self-isolation.

The Kremlin spokesman noted he "had not heard of any talks on the matter."