UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Unaware Of Any Plans To Toughen COVID-19 Restrictions In Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

Kremlin Unaware of Any Plans to Toughen COVID-19 Restrictions in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The Kremlin is unaware of Moscow's possible plans to toughen coronavirus-related restrictions and announce a new non-working period in light of a surge in new infections, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"It is not the Kremlin but the governmental response center who should discuss this, as it is the main agency," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin was discussing a return to self-isolation.

The Kremlin spokesman noted he "had not heard of any talks on the matter."

Related Topics

Moscow

Recent Stories

SBP introduces Roshan Digital Account for Overseas ..

1 minute ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi announces AED4.4 million to full ..

6 minutes ago

“Stop pretending that it’s okay”:  Wasim Ak ..

18 minutes ago

UAE announces 932 new COVID-19 cases, 1,287 recove ..

36 minutes ago

Masood Khan pays tribute to courageous Kashmiris f ..

39 minutes ago

Afghanistan reports 81 new COVID-19 cases in 24 ho ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.