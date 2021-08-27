Kremlin Unaware of Any US Requests for Assistance in Afghanistan

The Kremlin is unaware of any requests of the United States for assistance in Afghanistan, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

"To help someone, it is necessary that someone asks for it. I don't know that the Americans had any requests in this regard," Peskov told reporters when asked if Russia is able to assist the US in the search for organizers of terrorist attacks near Kabul airport on Thursday.