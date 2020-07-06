UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Unaware Of De Facto Steps On Rapprochement Of Russia, Donbas - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:47 PM

Kremlin Unaware of De Facto Steps on Rapprochement of Russia, Donbas - Spokesman

The Kremlin is unaware of any de facto steps for rapprochement between Donbas in eastern Ukraine and Russia, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The Kremlin is unaware of any de facto steps for rapprochement between Donbas in eastern Ukraine and Russia, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

According to Peskov, many people from the self-proclaimed republics in southeastern Ukraine have obtained Russian citizenship.

The decision to grant citizenship was made based on "purely humanitarian motives after these people were basically rejected by their own country under the threat of de facto destruction," Peskov said.

"As for any steps, de facto steps toward Russia, I do not know anything about that, I have no such information," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Citizenship From

Recent Stories

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Social Security Fund organisational struct ..

20 minutes ago

Broken power sector swallows $45 billion in a deca ..

23 minutes ago

CPEC, a parallel world order focusing on economic ..

31 minutes ago

Yas Island ‘Safe Zone’ now in place for UFC Fi ..

35 minutes ago

In5 startups raise AED65 million in H1 2020

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.