Kremlin Unaware of De Facto Steps on Rapprochement of Russia, Donbas - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The Kremlin is unaware of any de facto steps for rapprochement between Donbas in eastern Ukraine and Russia, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

According to Peskov, many people from the self-proclaimed republics in southeastern Ukraine have obtained Russian citizenship.

The decision to grant citizenship was made based on "purely humanitarian motives after these people were basically rejected by their own country under the threat of de facto destruction," Peskov said.

"As for any steps, de facto steps toward Russia, I do not know anything about that, I have no such information," Peskov said.