MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that he was unaware of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov's possible staying in Russia.

Earlier in the day, Kyrgyzstan's acting Interior Minister� Kursan Asanov said he was unaware of Jeenbekov's whereabouts, noting that the ministry was not engaged in searches.

Soon after that, Jeenbekov's spokeswoman told Sputnik that the Kyrgyz leader was in Bishkek and was conducting negotiations with all the political forces.

"No," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin knows that Jeenbekov may currently be in Russia.