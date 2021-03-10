Kremlin Unaware of New Plan for Donbas Crisis Settlement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday he was unaware of any updated plan for the Donbas crisis settlement.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andrii Yermak, said that a new plan ” proposed by France and Germany, and updated by Ukraine ” was awaiting Russia's approval. Yermak also expressed hope that the plan would be discussed at a Normandy Four videoconference "in a week or two."

"I have no information regarding the existence of such a plan," Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's potential participation in the Normandy-format talks, the Kremlin spokesman said that the president never rejects "any meetings a priori, especially those that can bring result and be beneficial for everyone.

"President Putin has been consistently supporting dialogue, President Putin has made much effort to settle the situation in Ukraine's south-east. But any meeting, especially a top-level meeting, should be well prepared," Peskov continued.

The Kremlin spokesman said that the Minsk accords and the agreements reached at the historic summit in Paris should be implemented to make the Normandy Four talks possible.