Kremlin Unaware Of Planned Ban On Prosecutors To Speak Out On Social Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 06:49 PM

Kremlin Unaware of Planned Ban on Prosecutors to Speak Out on Social Media

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that he was unaware of the Prosecutor General's Office instructing its staff against expressing personal views on the Internet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that he was unaware of the Prosecutor General's Office instructing its staff against expressing personal views on the internet.

"I cannot comment because I do not know the essence of the draft directive, and this is an internal directive after all and it absolutely has the right to exist. There is a whole range of restrictions on civil servants, and it makes sense that they may exist in relation to prosecutors too, which cannot be interpreted as disenfranchisement.

But certain restrictions in rights do happen to be in place [in case of civil servants]," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General's Office published a draft decree that would ban its employees from expressing personal opinions on activities of state bodies. In addition, the staff are told to act responsibly when publishing information that directly or indirectly points to their service in the prosecutor's office and information that can damage their personal reputation or the authority of the entire institution.

More Stories From World

