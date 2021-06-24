MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The Kremlin is unaware of any plans to include the United Kingdom to Russia's list of unfriendly countries after the incident with a UK navy destroyer in the Black Sea, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that the Black Sea Fleet and the border security forces expelled the UK Navy's Defender destroyer that entered Russia's territorial waters.

"I don't know anything about this," Peskov told reporters when asked a relevant question.

At the moment, Russia's list of unfriendly countries includes the United States and the Czech Republic.