PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, July 12 (Sputnik) - Kiev is stepping up its rhetoric on need to change the Minsk accords, but it is so far unclear whether it means Ukraine's official withdrawal from the agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

"Whether this indicates Kiev's unwillingness to solve this problem, or whether it indicates Kiev's inability to solve this problem, or both things together, - we are following statements by the Ukrainian leadership, which is increasingly insistent in its declarations that the Minsk accords need to be changed.

Whether this means Kiev's official withdrawal from the Minsk package of measures or not, we do not yet know," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 channel.

According to the spokesman, Kiev has not officially refuted these claims.

Neither Moscow, nor Paris, nor Berlin would be happy with Kiev's pullout from the accords, he added.

The official warned that it will be "extremely hard" to create a new framework to settle the Donbas conflict if Kiev leaves the Minsk accords.