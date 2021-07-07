UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Unaware Who Made New Cyberattacks Against US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

Kremlin Unaware Who Made New Cyberattacks Against US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Kremlin is unaware who made new cyberattacks against the United States, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that Moscow had nothing to do with it.

US media has reported that hackers related to a criminal group known as APT 29 or Cozy Bear that allegedly has links to Russia breached the computer systems of the US Republican National Committee (RNC).

"Of course, we do not have any detailed information on this matter. Once again, we can only repeat that, of course, whatever it was - and we do not know what exactly was there, but this in no way has anything to do with Moscow," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia United States Criminals Media

Recent Stories

Odho comes in support of Bushra Ansar against onli ..

14 minutes ago

UAE National Programme for Artificial Intelligence ..

24 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$75.94 a barrel ..

24 minutes ago

IGP directs to hold `open kuthcries’ for people ..

1 hour ago

DP World, UAE Region signs lease agreement with Pe ..

1 hour ago

IG Islamabad reviews general protection unit’s p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.