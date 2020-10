Kremlin Unaware Yet What Trump Meant When Speaking About Progress on Karabakh - Peskov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) The Kremlin does not yet know what US President Donald Trump meant when he spoke about "progress" on Karabakh settlement, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Trump claimed that "really good progress" was being made on reaching an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan amid escalating violence in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"We don't know yet," Peskov said, answering whether the Kremlin agreed with this assessment.