Kremlin Uncertain Who Will Head Russian Delegation at Strategic Stability Talks With US

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) It is uncertain yet who will head the Russian delegation at the strategic stability negotiations with the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peksov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, held a summit in Geneva.

After the negotiations, Putin said that agreement was reached to start strategic stability consultations, since the two major powers bear a special responsibility.

"It is not known yet," Peskov said.