UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Unhappy About Leaks From Putin's Off-The-Record Conversation With Russian Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

Kremlin Unhappy About Leaks From Putin's Off-The-Record Conversation With Russian Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The Kremlin is unhappy with the leaks from an off-the-record conversation of President Vladimir Putin and chief editors of Russian media, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday,

According to Peskov, about 35 people took part in the conversation on Wednesday ” editors-in-chief and directors of the largest broadcasters, online and print media, information agencies. The conference was held online.

"Regrettably, some participants in the meeting took an opportunity to share the results of the conversation, simply speaking, they leaked part of the conversation to their colleagues. We consider this unfortunate. The media were there off-the-record, not for quoting," Peskov said.

This behavior "does little to build trust," the spokesman added, but expressed hope that there would be more respect for and compliance with such preliminary agreements in the future.

When asked if there was any connection between this meeting with the media and recent unauthorized rallies, the spokesman said that there was "no connection."

"The conversation did not have any set agenda ... it concerned a variety of topics, and, as usual, the president gave comprehensive and detailed answers to all the questions," Peskov said.

These off-the-record meetings are usually held to make sure that chief editors can "fully figure out any issues that seem unclear," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Media All From Share

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,525 new COVID-19 cases, 3,734 reco ..

19 minutes ago

Federal govt, TLP leaders reach agreement, says Im ..

19 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Colombo

49 minutes ago

IEA Slightly Downgrades Forecast for 2021 Oil Dema ..

31 minutes ago

Minsk Ready to Host Arms Control Negotiations - Lu ..

31 minutes ago

US Sanctions Hamper Work of Humanitarian Organizat ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.