MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The Kremlin is unhappy with the leaks from an off-the-record conversation of President Vladimir Putin and chief editors of Russian media, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday,

According to Peskov, about 35 people took part in the conversation on Wednesday ” editors-in-chief and directors of the largest broadcasters, online and print media, information agencies. The conference was held online.

"Regrettably, some participants in the meeting took an opportunity to share the results of the conversation, simply speaking, they leaked part of the conversation to their colleagues. We consider this unfortunate. The media were there off-the-record, not for quoting," Peskov said.

This behavior "does little to build trust," the spokesman added, but expressed hope that there would be more respect for and compliance with such preliminary agreements in the future.

When asked if there was any connection between this meeting with the media and recent unauthorized rallies, the spokesman said that there was "no connection."

"The conversation did not have any set agenda ... it concerned a variety of topics, and, as usual, the president gave comprehensive and detailed answers to all the questions," Peskov said.

These off-the-record meetings are usually held to make sure that chief editors can "fully figure out any issues that seem unclear," Peskov said.