Kremlin Urges Caution When Reading CNN About Russia Missile Trial Plans

Wed 21st October 2020 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that one should treat cautiously the CNN's publications on Russia's plan to resume trial of Burevestnic missile in the Arctic.

"As for the CNN reports, we would suggest taking such news' veracity with a grain of salt and look for official information from Russia," Peskov told reporters.

