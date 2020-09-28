UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Urges Local COVID-19 Response Centers, Nation For Caution Amid Infection Spike

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 05:37 PM

Kremlin Urges Local COVID-19 Response Centers, Nation for Caution Amid Infection Spike

Russia's coronavirus response centers and the nation as a whole should pay special attention to the epidemiological situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, as the country is witnessing a growing number of daily infections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Russia's coronavirus response centers and the nation as a whole should pay special attention to the epidemiological situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, as the country is witnessing a growing number of daily infections.

"Firstly, all regions have different situations and, of course, the governors should act depending on the situation and that's what they do. That is why they were granted special powers during the pandemic, which they are implementing. Indeed the number of those infected is growing, this is a subject for special attention. The main thing is that not only response centers should pay special attention, but also citizens, who must significantly increase the level of concern for their epidemiological safety and fulfill all the necessary prescriptions, wear masks, gloves and so on," Peskov told reporters.

Russia has registered 8,135 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 7,867 yesterday, bringing the cumulative case total to 1,159,573, according to the latest data of the Russian coronavirus response center. The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 2,217 new positive tests were registered.

Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, on Friday, issued new recommendations amid the rising number of new cases in the Russian capital. Senior citizens and those with chronic health conditions have been asked to remain at home and large companies have been requested to transfer employees to remote work wherever possible.

