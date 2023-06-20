UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Urges Public Not To Pin Too High Hopes On Astana Meeting On Syria

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday urged the public not to pin too high hopes on a meeting on Syria in Astana, saying that the settlement of the crisis is a very long path.

A quadripartite meeting of the deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iran on the normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus is being held in Astana on Tuesday.

"This is a continuation of the path, a very long path. Of course, one should not pin too high hopes, but the work continues and will continue. Russia keeps adhering to its consistent policy," Peskov said, when asked what the Kremlin expected from the negotiations on the Syrian settlement in Astana.

