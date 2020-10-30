Kremlin Urges to Watch Out for Attempts to Mask Extremism as Faith

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Extremism cannot be disguised as faith, as no religion is accepting of terrorism, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"No global religion accepts extremism. They reject it. And extremism has nothing to do with religion. We must understand and recognize attempts to disguise extremism as someone's religion. This is nothing but extremism and terrorism," Peskov told reporters.