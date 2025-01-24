Open Menu

Kremlin Urges Trump To Resume Nuclear Disarmament Talks 'as Soon As Possible'

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Kremlin urges Trump to resume nuclear disarmament talks 'as soon as possible'

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Kremlin said Friday it wanted to resume nuclear disarmament talks with US President Donald Trump's administration "as soon as possible", after tensions over the Ukraine conflict left negotiations at an impasse.

Moscow pulled out of the last remaining arms control agreement with Washington, called "New START", in 2023 amid a sharp deterioration in relations between the two countries.

Both have indicated they will unilaterally adhere to the warhead limits outlined in the treaty until 2026, but they are yet to agree on a replacement and talks have stalled for months.

"We are interested in starting this negotiation process as soon as possible," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The ball is in the Americans' court, who have stopped all substantive contacts."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ramped up his nuclear rhetoric since sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022, signing a decree last year lowering the threshold for using nuclear weapons.

New START restricted the former Cold War rivals to a maximum of 1,550 deployed warheads each.

In 2019 the two powers withdrew from the landmark 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty concluded by then-US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, which limited the use of medium-range missiles, both conventional and nuclear.

Recent Stories

PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meetin ..

PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meeting called by NA speaker

4 hours ago
 Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home

Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home

4 hours ago
 Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explor ..

Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..

4 hours ago
 EAD suspends operations of two industrial faciliti ..

EAD suspends operations of two industrial facilities for violating regulations, ..

5 hours ago
 Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024

Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024

5 hours ago
 Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing glo ..

Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges

5 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..

5 hours ago
 UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence ..

UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council

6 hours ago
 SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 S ..

SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant

6 hours ago
 653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN sa ..

653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says

7 hours ago
 Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest ..

Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025

8 hours ago

More Stories From World