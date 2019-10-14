Kremlin Urges Turkey to React Properly to Situation in Northern Syria - Aide Ushakov

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov called on the Turkish side to react properly to the situation in northern Syria and not take steps that could hinder political settlement

"The main thing is that the Turks act proportionally to the situation and that their actions do not interfere with the main thing - the development of political settlement in Syria.

This is the most important thing for us," Ushakov told reporters.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud would thoroughly discuss Turkey's operation in Syria later in the day.