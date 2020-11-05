Kremlin: US Sees Russia as Major Irritant

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the absence of allegations of Russian interference in the US presidential election and pointed out that Russia was seen as a major irritant in the United States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the absence of allegations of Russian interference in the US presidential election and pointed out that Russia was seen as a major irritant in the United States.

"Let's not comment on anything for now. You know that everything linked to our country is unfortunately like a red cloak for a bull in the United States. So let's not make any comemnts. The Americans should figure their own affairs out on their own," the spokesman said.