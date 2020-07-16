UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Viewing US Restrictions On Russian Businessman Prigozhin Negatively - Spokesman

Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:59 PM

The Kremlin treats any foreign restrictions in relation to Russian nationals and companies in a negative key, Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president's spokesman, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The Kremlin treats any foreign restrictions in relation to Russian nationals and companies in a negative key, Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president's spokesman, said on Thursday, commenting on recent US restrictions against businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin.

On Wednesday, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced economic restrictions on three individuals and five companies linked to Prigozhin.

"We consider and treat extremely negatively any sanctions pertaining to Russian nationals and Russian legal entities," Peskov said at a briefing.

