Kremlin Views Allegations Of Russian Meddling In US Primaries As 'Paranoid'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:47 PM

The Kremlin considers the allegations of Russian interference in US primaries to be a result of paranoia and expects such reports to grow as the US presidential election approaches, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The Kremlin considers the allegations of Russian interference in US primaries to be a result of paranoia and expects such reports to grow as the US presidential election approaches, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Peskov was asked to comment on the recent publication in The New York Times citing US intelligence sources that suggest that Russia is on a meddling campaign in the democratic primaries to help incumbent President Donald Trump get reelected.

"[We see it] like regular paranoid reports, which, unfortunately, will increase as we approach the elections. Of course, they have nothing to do with the truth," Peskov told the reporters.

