Kremlin Views US Democracies Summit Negatively

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The Kremlin views the convocation of the Summit for Democracy by the United States negatively, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that this is an attempt to divide nations.

"We have a negative attitude, of course, to this upcoming event.

This is nothing more than, you know, some kind of attempt to draw some new dividing lines. We fought in the early 1990s to remove these dividing lines. But now the United States, unfortunately, prefers to create new dividing lines and divide countries into good, in their mind, and bad, also in their mind," Peskov told reporters.