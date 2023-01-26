Kremlin Views Western Countries' Arms Supplies to Ukraine as Involvement in Conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Arms supplies to Ukraine by Western countries testify to their direct and growing involvement in the conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Germany committed to sending 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, after being repeatedly pushed to do so by some of its EU and NATO allies. The United States said it would send Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks and eight M88 recovery vehicles.

"There are constant statements from European capitals and from Washington that the sending of various weapons systems, including tanks, to Ukraine in no way means the involvement of these countries or the alliance in the hostilities that are taking place in Ukraine.

We categorically disagree with this," Peskov told reporters, adding that "everything that the said alliance and capital do is perceived as direct involvement in the conflict, and we see that it is growing."

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.