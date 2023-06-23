Open Menu

Kremlin Vows To Work Out All Legal Aspects In View Of Naftogaz's Compensation Plans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the plans of Ukrainian national oil and gas company Naftogaz to recover $5 billion in compensation from Moscow, said on Friday Russia would work out all legal aspects to ensure that its legal rights are respected.

Earlier in the day, Naftogaz of Ukraine said it was working in the United States to recover $5 billion in compensation from Russia for the company's lost property in Crimea.

"In any case, all legal aspects of this decision will be worked out, and options will be considered to ensure our legal rights," Peskov said.

