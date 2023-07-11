Open Menu

Kremlin Warns About Risk From Moving NATO Infrastructure Closer To Russian Borders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Kremlin Warns About Risk From Moving NATO Infrastructure Closer to Russian Borders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) It is a mistake that Europe did not understand the risks from decisions to bring NATO's military infrastructure closer to the borders of Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The Times reported on Monday that Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda believes that NATO should abandon its restrictions on the establishment of permanent military bases near the borders with Russia.

"It seems that the Europeans do not understand this mistake, it is very important to be aware that the Russian military infrastructure has never moved towards Western Europe, there has always been a movement in the opposite direction. If the Europeans do not understand this mistake, then, of course, this is regrettable," Peskov told reporters.

The promotion of NATO's military infrastructure closer to Russia is one of the reasons behind the current situation, the official added.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe From

Recent Stories

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent ac ..

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent acceleration programmes

6 minutes ago
 MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO ..

MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO hangar at Dubai South

6 minutes ago
 SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government ..

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government department fees

6 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in P ..

PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in mont ..

Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in monthly ceremony

28 minutes ago
 All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impecca ..

All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impeccable Performance and Cool Desig ..

35 minutes ago
Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 yea ..

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 years dedicated service to her

1 hour ago
 PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring T ..

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring Toshakhana case valid against I ..

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakist ..

Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits f ..

State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits from KSA: Dar

2 hours ago
 Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab ho ..

Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab housing project

2 hours ago
 Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's ..

Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's Convention and Qawali Night f ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World