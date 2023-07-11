Kremlin Warns About Risk From Moving NATO Infrastructure Closer to Russian Borders

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) It is a mistake that Europe did not understand the risks from decisions to bring NATO's military infrastructure closer to the borders of Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The Times reported on Monday that Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda believes that NATO should abandon its restrictions on the establishment of permanent military bases near the borders with Russia.

"It seems that the Europeans do not understand this mistake, it is very important to be aware that the Russian military infrastructure has never moved towards Western Europe, there has always been a movement in the opposite direction. If the Europeans do not understand this mistake, then, of course, this is regrettable," Peskov told reporters.

The promotion of NATO's military infrastructure closer to Russia is one of the reasons behind the current situation, the official added.