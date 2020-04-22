UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Warns Against Groundless Accusations Over COVID-19 Man-Made Origins

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:05 PM

The Kremlin considers unacceptable groundless accusations against anyone over the alleged artificial origins of the coronavirus, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The Kremlin considers unacceptable groundless accusations against anyone over the alleged artificial origins of the coronavirus, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"In the situation where there is not enough information that has been supported and checked by the science ...

we think it is unacceptable, impossible to groundlessly accuse anyone," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the alleged artificial origins of the virus.

The presidential spokesman added that for every expert making claims about or hinting at the man-made character of the virus, there were two experts excluding its artificial nature.

"So, both sides are speaking without any proof. And, most likely, we just do not know enough to make any conclusions," Peskov said.

