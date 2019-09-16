UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Warns Against 'hasty' Conclusions On Saudi Attacks

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:42 PM

Kremlin warns against 'hasty' conclusions on Saudi attacks

The Kremlin on Monday warned against a hasty reaction to the drone strikes on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia that Washington has blamed on Iran

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The Kremlin on Monday warned against a hasty reaction to the drone strikes on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia that Washington has blamed on Iran.

"We call on all countries to avoid hasty steps or conclusions that could exacerbate the situation, and on the contrary keep to a line of conduct that will help soften the impact of the situation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

