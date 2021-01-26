Kremlin Warns Against Instigating Children to Participate in Unauthorized Rallies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Those hiding behind children act like terrorists, minors should not be encouraged to participate in protests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on the recent unauthorized rallies of Alexey Navalny's supporters.

"Do not terrorists hide behind women and children? They really do.

Do not forget about multiple similar cases that our country experienced in the sad period in our history. Instigating children to participate in similar rallies is very bad. Unfortunately, there are children among those detained at the rallies," Peskov said at a briefing.

Children often join unauthorized rallies just because they see it as some "vibrant party," the Kremlin spokesman continued.

Peskov pointed to the need to explain to children that taking part in unauthorized rallies can be dangerous due to significant presence of provocators.