Kremlin Warns Against Politicization Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:16 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that some countries and major pharmaceutical companies are trying to prevent market entry of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V through "unpleasant" methods, while politicization of the matter is inadmissible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that some countries and major pharmaceutical companies are trying to prevent market entry of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V through "unpleasant" methods, while politicization of the matter is inadmissible.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said that foreign nations were allocating funds to discredit Russia's Sputnik V vaccine through pseudo-analytical investigations. When asked if the Kremlin agrees with Konashenkov's statement, Peskov said "these aspirations stand out a mile" and also admitted "tough competition" in vaccine development.

"This is fine as long as this is fair competition, but I believe there should not be much competition in this market. Politicized competition and dirty methods for discrediting our vaccine are a different thing," Peskov noted.

Sputnik V is the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19, the Kremlin spokesman recalled, praising it as "safe, reliable and in demand."

"Some countries and their pharmaceutical giants try to prevent our vaccine's market entry, and they indeed resort to some unpleasant methods sometimes. This is common knowledge," Peskov added.

