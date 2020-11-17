UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Warns Against Trusting Reports Citing Putin's Alleged Profiles On Social Networks

Kremlin Warns Against Trusting Reports Citing Putin's Alleged Profiles on Social Networks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged on Tuesday against trusting any claims about Russian President Vladimir Putin's accounts on social media, stressing that Putin has no such accounts.

Reporters asked Peskov to comment on recent claims that Putin wrote on social networks that "the Germans will follow [Chancellor Angela] Merkel blindly, like they followed [Adolf] Hitler in 1939.

"I want to use this opportunity and address all of your colleagues in European capitals who read such posts. Do not trust these posts. Putin has no accounts on social networks, he does not use social networks," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman refuted the publication as "nonsense" and "absolutely fake information."

"Trust our statements. We are always ready to answer your questions and confirm the authenticity of different publications," Peskov added.

