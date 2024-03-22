Kremlin Warns EU Over Grain Tariffs, Frozen Assets
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Kremlin on Friday warned the European Union against plans to impose tariffs on its grain exports and use profits from frozen Russian assets to arm Ukraine.
Ukraine has heaped pressure on Europe to cut off all sources of revenue for Russia, as Kyiv grapples with routine air strikes and hold ups to vital aid from its biggest ally Washington.
EU leaders agreed this week to "take work forward" on a plan to use the billions of Euros worth of seized Russian assets to arm Ukraine, while also eyeing a tariff on Russian grain imports.
"Consumers in Europe would definitely suffer," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when asked about the proposed EU duty on grain. "Another clear example of unfair competition," he added.
When asked about Brussels' plans for the seized Russian assets, Peskov said there would be "serious consequences for those who made them and those who implemented them."
EU countries have been wrangling for months over what to do with the assets, most of which were frozen shortly after Moscow launched a military assault on its neighbour.
Recent Stories
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
More Stories From World
-
Dozens of Rohingya feared dead or missing after boat capsized off Indonesia: UN12 seconds ago
-
Dozens of Rohingya feared dead or missing at sea as Indonesia ends search16 seconds ago
-
Russia admits 'state of war' amid massive strikes on Ukraine24 seconds ago
-
Niger says 23 soldiers killed in 'terrorist' ambush11 minutes ago
-
Magnitude-6.4 quake hits off Indonesia's Java island: USGS1 hour ago
-
Pakistani consulate lauds New York State Assembly's resolutions honouring Pakistan1 hour ago
-
UK, Australia call for 'immediate cessation of fighting' in Gaza2 hours ago
-
Russia targets Kyiv after Putin vows revenge for border strikes2 hours ago
-
Dar advocates "aggressive" financing to developing world for nuclear energy projects2 hours ago
-
Uganda's President Museveni promotes son to army chief2 hours ago
-
Chinese automaker BYD announces start of passenger car sales in Greece2 hours ago
-
Australia vows AUKUS nuclear-powered subs 'going to happen'2 hours ago