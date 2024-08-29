Kremlin Warns France Against 'political Persecution' Of Telegram Founder
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Kremlin warned France on Thursday not to turn a criminal case against Telegram founder Pavel Durov into "political persecution."
Russia, which has led an unprecedented crackdown on political opponents during its Ukraine offensive, has painted Durov's surprise arrest in Paris earlier this week as politically motivated.
France has charged Russian-born Durov -- who also has French citizenship -- on several counts of failing to curb extremist and illegal content on the popular social media platform.
"The main thing is for what is happening in France not to run into political persecution," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Of course, we consider him a Russian citizen and as much as possible we will be ready to assist," he added.
"We will be watching what happens next."
Durov was granted conditional release against a bail of five million Euros and on the condition he must report to a police station twice a week as well as remain in France, French prosecutors said.
Telegram is one of Russia's most popular messaging apps.
Russian officials have rushed to defend Durov since he was arrested last weekend at a Paris airport.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From World
-
Castrillo escapes for Vuelta stage as O'Connor protects lead2 seconds ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 4 results9 seconds ago
-
Root equals England record of 33 Test centuries, goes joint 10th in all-time list14 seconds ago
-
Poland slashes subsidies for right-wing Law and Justice party30 minutes ago
-
Maduro poll rival faces jail if he ignores third summons40 minutes ago
-
Key fixtures in new-look UEFA Champions League50 minutes ago
-
Holders Real Madrid face Dortmund and Liverpool in new-look Champions League60 minutes ago
-
Root's record-equalling century revives England against Sri Lanka1 hour ago
-
First Paris Paralympics medals won as French fans roar on swimmer1 hour ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
USA, Britain open with wins at Paralympics basketball1 hour ago
-
UN chief calls for banning nuclear testing "for good"3 hours ago