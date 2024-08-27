Kremlin Warns France Against Trying To 'intimidate' Telegram Boss Durov
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 06:59 PM
The Kremlin said Tuesday that France had levelled "very serious" charges against Telegram CEO Pavel Durov and warned Paris against trying to intimidate him, after the tech tycoon was arrested at a Paris airport last week
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Kremlin said Tuesday that France had levelled "very serious" charges against Telegram CEO Pavel Durov and warned Paris against trying to intimidate him, after the tech tycoon was arrested at a Paris airport last week.
French prosecutors accuse the 39-year-old billionaire of failing to curb the spread of illegal content on Telegram -- charges his company denies.
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday denied any political link to the arrest.
"The charges are indeed very serious, they require no less serious evidence. Otherwise this would be a direct attempt to restrict freedom of communication, and, I might even say, directly intimidate the head of a large company," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"That is to say, precisely the policy that Mr Macron denied yesterday," Peskov added.
Numerous questions have been raised about the timing and circumstances of Durov's detention, which a source close to the case said had been extended until Wednesday.
Durov holds a French passport in addition to Russian nationality.
In its press information, Telegram says its founder has "dual citizenship of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and France".
The UAE said Tuesday it had requested consular services for the billionaire and was closely following his case.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From World
-
Venezuela opposition candidate ignores second summons1 hour ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 2 results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
Oasis hometown abuzz after reunion tour announced2 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 2 results3 hours ago
-
Meta CEO Zuckerberg says US pressure on Covid-19 posts was 'wrong'3 hours ago
-
Swiatek survives US Open wobble as Sinner, Alcaraz prepare to start3 hours ago
-
Markets tread water as traders eye US rate cut, Nvidia results3 hours ago
-
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women4 hours ago
-
Paramilitary shelling kills 20 in Sudan camp: committee6 hours ago
-
Army says Israeli hostage rescued from Gaza after 10 months6 hours ago
-
Meta CEO Zuckerberg says US pressure on Covid-19 posts was 'wrong'6 hours ago
-
Kyiv test fired 1st Ukraine-made ballistic missile: Zelensky7 hours ago