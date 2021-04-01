UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Warns Russians Against Traveling To Georgia Following Incident With Pozner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 03:53 PM

Kremlin Warns Russians Against Traveling to Georgia Following Incident With Pozner

It is dangerous for Russian citizens to travel to Georgia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on protests that emerged in Tbilisi in light of Russian journalist Vladimir Pozner's visit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) It is dangerous for Russian citizens to travel to Georgia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on protests that emerged in Tbilisi in light of Russian journalist Vladimir Pozner's visit.

On Wednesday, activists, angered by Pozner's past comments in support of the independence of the partially-recognized Republic of Abkhazia, surrounded the hotel where the journalist stayed, forcing him and his friends to leave for another hotel with police escort. The protests soon erupted near the second hotel, with the activists throwing eggs at the building and clashing with police. On Thursday, Pozner, who had arrived in the Georgian capital to celebrate his birthday, told Sputnik he had left Tbilisi in the wake of the protests and was already in Moscow.

"It is dangerous for Russian citizens to be in Georgia. It is just dangerous to travel there, this should be clear for Russians," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman condemned "aggressive actions of extremism-leaning nationalists against Russian citizens in Tbilisi."

Following the incident, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili condemned ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement for staging provocations during Pozner's visit.

"We saw today's statement of the Georgian prime minister who also condemned this, and we welcome this statement," Peskov went on to say.

Peskov also thanked the Georgian police for ensuring Russians' safety in Tbilisi.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Moscow Russia Hotel Visit Tbilisi Vladimir Putin Independence Georgia

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,315 new COVID-19 cases, 2,435 reco ..

40 minutes ago

China defies boycott calls with Beijing 2022 Olymp ..

1 minute ago

Mehran University to hold online academic convocat ..

1 minute ago

March of the Mummies: Egypt readies for Pharaohs' ..

1 minute ago

Russia Takes Steps to Ensure Safety of Country's B ..

1 minute ago

Handicrafts exports increased record 100%

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.