MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's statement that Russia's victory in Ukraine would mean the alliance's defeat can be considered a recognition of the fact that NATO fights in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

When asked if Stoltenberg's statement can be considered a recognition of this fact, Peskov replied in the affirmative.