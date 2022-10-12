UrduPoint.com

Kremlin: We Can Say NATO Fights In Ukraine After Stoltenberg's Statement

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's statement that Russia's victory in Ukraine would mean the alliance's defeat can be considered a recognition of the fact that NATO fights in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

When asked if Stoltenberg's statement can be considered a recognition of this fact, Peskov replied in the affirmative.

