Kremlin: We Need Ways To Counter Censorship Of Foreign Internet Platforms

Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin: We Need Ways to Counter Censorship of Foreign Internet Platforms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Russia needs mechanisms that counter censorship of foreign internet platforms, they will be determined while discussing a relevant bill in the lower chamber, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a law on sanctions against internet platforms that censor Russian media was introduced into the lower chamber of the parliament.

The suggested measures include fines, slower connection speed, and blocking.

"There are instances of these services discriminating against Russian clients. We saw such actions that hurt interests of Russian users. We have been seeing this in the past weeks, months, and, of course, this must be countered .... The mechanisms must be determined thoroughly, and I think that this mechanism will be found during discussions of the bill," Peskov told reporters.

