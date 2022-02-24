Kremlin Website Suffers Cyberattacks - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Websites of the Kremlin and the upper house of the Russian parliament are hit with cyberattacks, and the Presidential Office of Information Security is dealing with this issue, a parliamentary source told Sputnik.

"Cyberattacks hit not only the website of the Federation Council, but also the website of the president of the Russian Federation. The Office of Information Security of the President deals with this issue," the source said, adding that cyberattacks may be linked with US activity amid the situation in Ukraine.