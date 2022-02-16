UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Welcomes Biden's Readiness For Security Talks With Russia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published February 16, 2022 | 03:24 PM

Moscow considers US President Joe Biden's readiness for negotiations with Russia on security issues to be positive and hopes for the start of the negotiation process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

"It is important for us that when discussing those rational grains, rational aspects that the Americans noted, they should be discussed in direct connection with those topics that are of priority to us. We hope that this negotiation process will begin," Peskov told reporters.

There is diplomacy in order to look for possible points of contact and promote the rapprochement of those positions that at first glance seem to be diametrically opposed, the official said.

"In this case, President (Vladimir) Putin also emphasizes our desire and readiness to enter into such negotiations, and it is probably positive that the US president also states his readiness to start such serious negotiations," Peskov said.

Commenting on Biden's Tuesday remarks on Russia and Ukraine, the spokesman said that Moscow does not see anything reprehensible in Biden's address to the Russian people, but without threats, it would impress much more.

"And besides, of course, this speech would be even more impressive if the US president also addressed the Ukrainian people and called on the Ukrainian people never to shoot at each other. That would be very cool," Peskov said.

He added that Putin does not plan to address the peoples of other countries, following the example of Biden.

