Kremlin Welcomes Blinken's Remarks On Waiving Nord Stream 2 AG Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:44 PM

Kremlin Welcomes Blinken's Remarks on Waiving Nord Stream 2 AG Sanctions

The Kremlin welcomes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's remark on waiving sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 AG company in charge of constructing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The Kremlin welcomes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's remark on waiving sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 AG company in charge of constructing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Blinken earlier confirmed that he had determined that it is in the national interests of the United States to waive the sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, its CEO Matthias Warnig and corporate officers.

"This is certainly a positive signal," Peskov told reporters.

Since the pipeline construction has entered the final stage, the change in Washington's position on sanctions "simply does not create unnecessary obstacles," the Kremlin spokesman added.

