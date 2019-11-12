UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Welcomes Disengagement In Donbas As Step Toward Normandy Four Summit

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 02:50 PM

Kremlin Welcomes Disengagement in Donbas as Step Toward Normandy Four Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The Kremlin welcomes the disengagement of troops and military equipment in Ukraine's Donbas region and believes that the process should be completed as an important step toward a new Normandy-format meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We welcome and assess positively the disengagement, which takes place in Zolote and Petrivske, and we believe that his implementation of the previously undertaken obligations should continue, as this will be a very important element regarding preparations for a Normandy-format meeting," Peskov told reporters.

