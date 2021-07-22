(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Kremlin welcomes Germany's readiness to assist in the implementation of Minsk agreements on Donbas, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We, of course, welcome the desire and readiness of Germany, within the framework of the Normandy format, to make more active efforts to assist in the implementation of the Minsk agreements. This is a signal that deserves a high assessment and positive assessment," Peskov told reporters.