UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Welcomes ICAO's Intention To Investigate Ryanair Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 03:17 PM

Kremlin Welcomes ICAO's Intention to Investigate Ryanair Incident

The Kremlin welcomes the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)'s intention to investigate the situation with the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Kremlin welcomes the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)'s intention to investigate the situation with the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The fact is that, you should understand, that Russia...

neither the Russian aviation authorities, nor the Russian services, departments, they have nothing to do with what happened in Belarus with the Ryanair flight. They have nothing to do, but nevertheless this situation has arisen, there are certain disagreements, there are ICAO intentions to sort it out thoroughly, which, perhaps, can be welcomed, with this situation," Peskov told reporters.

The ICAO announced on Thursday that it would start investigation of the Ryanair incident.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Belarus

Recent Stories

Meeting held at SCCI

3 minutes ago

Oxford University Opens Research Center to Prevent ..

3 minutes ago

S. Korean Ruling Party, Gov't Ready For Rapprochem ..

3 minutes ago

Putin to Soon Send Congratulatory Message to Assad ..

32 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

32 minutes ago

Japan's unemployment rate rises in April for 1st t ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.