MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Kremlin welcomes the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)'s intention to investigate the situation with the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The fact is that, you should understand, that Russia...

neither the Russian aviation authorities, nor the Russian services, departments, they have nothing to do with what happened in Belarus with the Ryanair flight. They have nothing to do, but nevertheless this situation has arisen, there are certain disagreements, there are ICAO intentions to sort it out thoroughly, which, perhaps, can be welcomed, with this situation," Peskov told reporters.

The ICAO announced on Thursday that it would start investigation of the Ryanair incident.