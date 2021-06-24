UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Welcomes Initiative To Hold EU-Russia Summit

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The Kremlin welcomes the initiative of holding a summit of Russia and the European Union, since both Moscow and Brussels need dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Financial Times reported, citing diplomatic sources, that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron want the EU to consider holding a summit with participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We positively assess this initiative. Putin is in favor of restoring mechanisms for dialogue and contacts between Brussels and Moscow, President Putin has repeatedly said that both Brussels and Moscow need this dialogue. Of course, we follow the summit that starts today  in Brussels very closely, as well as the comments regarding this potential dialogue," Peskov told reporters.

