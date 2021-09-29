UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Welcomes Russian Hacker Burkov's Extradition From US

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:38 PM

The Kremlin positively assesses Russian hacker Alexey Burkov's extradition from the United States to Russia, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, noting that no reciprocal steps were taken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The Kremlin positively assesses Russian hacker Alexey Burkov's extradition from the United States to Russia, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, noting that no reciprocal steps were taken.

Burkov was sentenced to nine years of imprisonment on cybercrime charges in the United States in 2020 after being extradited there from Israel.

Russia earlier indicted the hacker in absentia on theft and creation and distribution of malware, putting him on the wanted lists via Interpol channels.

"(We assess this) rather positively," Peskov told reporters.

When asked if some of the US prisoners serving sentences in Russia could be extradited, the Kremlin spokesman noted "no announcements have been made so far."

The US keeps raising the issue of potential transfer of prisoners, including Paul Whelan, Peskov added.

