MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Moscow welcomes that Sweden's probe confirmed the data in favor of a sabotage act version of the incident at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Swedish Security Service said that an investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines established that it was an act of sabotage.

"The very fact that data has already begun to come in favor of confirming a sabotage act or a terrorist act ” you can call it whatever you like ” this once again confirms the information that the Russian side had and has. It is very important not to stop, it is very important to find the one behind this explosion," Peskov told reporters.