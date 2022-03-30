Kremlin Welcomes That Ukraine Began to Specifically Formulate Its Proposals at Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Moscow considers it positive that Ukraine began to specifically formulate and put its proposals in writing at talks with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Istanbul hosted on Tuesday another round of talks between Russia and Ukraine. The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, called the meeting constructive and announced that Moscow will scale down its military activities in the Kiev and Chernihiv regions. Kiev, in turn, proposed security guarantees for Ukraine with the UN Security Council members acting as guarantors - along with Turkey, Germany, Canada, Italy, Poland, and Israel.

"It is positive that the Ukrainian side has at least begun to formulate specifically and put on paper what it proposes.

So far, we have not been able to achieve this. This is a positive factor. As for the rest, so far, we cannot state anything very promising, any breakthroughs. There is still a lot of work to be done," Peskov told reporters.

When asked why the talks that were set to last two days took place in a few hours on Tuesday and were suspended, the official said that they were not cut short.

"The talks took place, and they ended. The delegations went to their centers to further coordinate and align positions. We talked about the possibility of holding negotiations on such and such dates. Here, they were held yesterday" Peskov added.