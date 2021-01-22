Kremlin Welcomes US Political Will to Extend New START

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The Kremlin welcomes Washington's political will to extend the New START deal, but believes that everything depends on the details of the proposal that are still unclear, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

In the early hours of Friday, the White House confirmed that new US President Joe Biden would seek a five-year extension of the nuclear arms reduction treaty, expiring in February.

"Of course, Russia is in favor of preserving the New START and extending it, as this would give some time for relevant negotiations, relevant contacts. Secondly, we can certainly only welcome the political will to extend the document, but everything depends on the details of the offer, on which I am not ready to provide any comment, as we are yet to study this," Peskov told reporters.

Moscow and Washington should "consider each other's concerns" over the New START, the Kremlin spokesman added.

"They used to put forward certain conditions for the extension, some of these conditions were absolutely unacceptable for us, so let us see what the Americans offer now before making any comment," Peskov went on to say.

The Kremlin spokesman said he had no idea if Washington had submitted any proposals related to the New START through the Russian embassy.