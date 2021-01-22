UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Welcomes US Political Will To Extend New START

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:06 PM

Kremlin Welcomes US Political Will to Extend New START

The Kremlin welcomes Washington's political will to extend the New START deal, but believes that everything depends on the details of the proposal that are still unclear, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The Kremlin welcomes Washington's political will to extend the New START deal, but believes that everything depends on the details of the proposal that are still unclear, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

In the early hours of Friday, the White House confirmed that new US President Joe Biden would seek a five-year extension of the nuclear arms reduction treaty, expiring in February.

"Of course, Russia is in favor of preserving the New START and extending it, as this would give some time for relevant negotiations, relevant contacts. Secondly, we can certainly only welcome the political will to extend the document, but everything depends on the details of the offer, on which I am not ready to provide any comment, as we are yet to study this," Peskov told reporters.

Moscow and Washington should "consider each other's concerns" over the New START, the Kremlin spokesman added.

"They used to put forward certain conditions for the extension, some of these conditions were absolutely unacceptable for us, so let us see what the Americans offer now before making any comment," Peskov went on to say.

The Kremlin spokesman said he had no idea if Washington had submitted any proposals related to the New START through the Russian embassy.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Nuclear White House February

Recent Stories

Rana Sana Ullah wears lion's mask on hearing of Kh ..

24 minutes ago

Vienna to Host Talks of Nuclear Arms Prohibition D ..

3 minutes ago

Double-dip Europe recession 'increasingly inevitab ..

3 minutes ago

Mathews lifts Sri Lanka to 155-3 against England

3 minutes ago

10 held over decanting LPG illegally in faisalabad ..

3 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific celebrates Philippine festivals with ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.